Army gets new counter-insurgency training facility

The UK government has donated a Counter Insurgency (COIN) training facility to the Nigerian Armed Forces, to help enhance their training and better prepare the force for such operations.

A statement by the UK High Commission in Nigeria, on Tuesday, said the UK funded the training facility through its Ministry of Defence and built it with a team of Royal Engineers from the British Army working alongside Nigerian Army engineers.

The facility will make training more realistic for the soldiers and help prepare trainees to operate effectively during deployments, according to the statement.

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, represented by Major General S. G. Mohammed, officially opened the training facility on Tuesday in Ogun State, alongside the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Jonny Baxter, and Brigadier Martin Leach from the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

Attendees also saw firsthand, a demonstration operation conducted by Nigerian Armed Forces. The Deputy High Commissioner was subsequently briefed on the training display.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Baxter said, “The UK has deep interests in Nigeria’s development, security and stability.

“We enjoy a long-standing security and defence relationship, underpinned by a shared desire to support regional and international peace and security.

“Our work with the Nigerian Armed Forces seeks to build capacity to address the root causes of insurgency and insecurity and support institutional modernisation and transformation.

“We provide substantial security and development support to Nigeria including capacity-building assistance, training facilities and equipment.

“The British Government will continue to work with Nigeria to respond to the drivers of conflict – and all these engagements we hope, will lead to better security, stability and enhanced growth partnerships for the good of both our countries.”

The deputy high commissioner also paid tribute to the significant sacrifices made by Nigerian soldiers in working with their counterparts to bring peace and security to the region.