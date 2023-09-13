Army establishes Special Forces to tackle terrorism, others

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Tuesday said some Special Forces units had been established to combat terrorism, kidnapping and other security challenges.…

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Tuesday said some Special Forces units had been established to combat terrorism, kidnapping and other security challenges.

He said there would be continued procurement of sophisticated weapons to wipe out criminals.

Speaking at the Combined Second and Third Quarters COAS Conference opening ceremony in Abuja, Lagbaja said the army would upscale its operations against all threats in all the zones.

He said economic sabotage and associated crimes in the South-South would also receive serious attention to bring law-abiding citizens much-needed peace, stability and relief.

“In a bid to further enhance our operational effects, the Nigerian Army has established some Special Forces units using specially trained personnel to tackle various criminalities across the country. The Special Forces units have continued to record impressive performances through intelligence-led operations and the use of special equipment.

“As we continue to procure and induct more sophisticated platforms and equipment into the various theatres as force multipliers, I charge field commanders to ensure the maintenance of these platforms and equipment to prolong their life span and enable the nation to optimize its investment,” the army chief said.

Lagbaja said the army would not leave any zone unprotected and that attention would be focused on banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes in the North West; insurgency and terrorism in the North East; farmers-herders clashes and kidnapping in the North Central and the insurrection in the South East.

He said people of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa were steadily picking up their livelihoods as the military, in collaboration with the government, was helping to restore governance to hitherto ungoverned areas.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...