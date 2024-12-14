Army destroys 22 Lakurawa camps, kills members in Sokoto

Troops of operation Fansan Yamma have destroyed 22 camps of Lakurawa and killed several of them in Sokoto State.

They also recovered weapons and ammunition during the operations.

This was revealed by the acting General Commanding Officer, 8 Division and Commander Sector 2, Operation FASAN YAMMA, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, while addressing the Special Brigade deployed to crush Lakurawa in Sokoto and Kebbi states by the Chief of Defence Staff on Friday.

“Prior to the deployment of the Brigade, troops of 8 Division under the auspices of Operation FANSAN YAMMA had begun precursor and shaping operations into the forests and enclaves of Rumji Dutse East of Sarma, Tsauna and Bauni, Malgatawa, Gargao, Tsauna and Magara forest, Kaideji, Nakuru, Sama, Sanyinna, Kadidda, Kolo and Dancha Villages in Illela, Tangaza and Binji Local Government Areas.

“The operation has led to the destruction of about 22 camps, neutralization of several members of the sects, recovery of 4 x rifles and 409 x PKT 7.62mm NATO and 94 x 7.62mm special rounds ammunition,” he said.

According to him, the deployment of the Brigade would be an added impetus in frustrating the activities of the bandits and restoring normalcy to the affected communities and North West in general.

“The deployment is to consolidate successes achieved in the ongoing precursor operation under operation FOREST SANITY III (CHASE LAKURAWAS OUT),” he stated.

He, however, charged the troops to ensure total destruction of the Lakurawas sect.

He enjoined them to abide by the rules of engagement and ensure the protection of lives and properties of law abiding citizens.

He further explained that, the troops were selected and trained for this mission, hence “Nigerians are counting on your ability and professionalism to flush out the Lakurawa and bandits terrorising our communities.”