army destroys 18 illegal refinery sites, arrests 17 suspects

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, says its troops and other security agencies have destroyed 18 illegal refinery sites and recovered 25,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.
The division’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, in a statement in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said in several operations conducted from 17 – 23 February 2025 in the Niger Delta Region (NDR), 18 illegal refining sites have been effectively dismantled, 17 suspected oil thieves arrested, 10 boats demobilised, with the recovery of over 25,000 litres of stolen products across the region.
Jonah said in operations conducted within Rivers State, particularly around Kilometre 45, Idama general area in Akuku-Toru LGA, troops recorded significant operational milestones.
The milestones, according to him, included the destruction of two active illegal refining sites, with the interception of three wooden boats loaded with over 9,000 litres of stolen crude while at Ogale junction, troops impounded a truck loaded with over 3,000 litres of stolen crude.
“In Bayelsa State, at Clough Creek in Ekeremor LGA, three illegal refining sites were dismantled, one pumping machine, with over 3,500 litres of crude was recovered, as well as two wooden boats demobilised.
“In a related vein in Delta State, troops intercepted a Toyota Camry with registration number Anambra JJT 876 AE, conveying 16 cellophane bags with an unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO at Oton Village in Sapele LGA,” he said.
