Army destroys 14 illegal refineries, arrests 16 suspects

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, have dismantled 14 illegal oil refining sites and arrested 16 suspected oil thieves across the joint operations area.
Over 24,000 litres of stolen petroleum products were also seized.
In a statement on Sunday in Port Harcourt, the Division’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, disclosed that the operations occurred between February 24 and March 2, 2025.
Providing details, he said, “In Bayelsa State, troops acting on credible intelligence destroyed two active illegal refining sites in Biseni, Yenagoa LGA, recovering over 8,000 litres of stolen crude and 3,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).
“In Rivers State, troops intercepted a truck at a refinery checkpoint in Okrika LGA carrying 140 sacks of stolen crude (over 7,500 litres). In Delta State, troops seized 1,500 litres of AGO stored in sacks at a makeshift camp in Ugbokodo Community, Warri South LGA.”
