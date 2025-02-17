Army conducts funeral ceremony for Dead horse in Kaduna, says it was a symbol of loyalty

The 1 Division Nigerian Army conducted a regimental funeral ceremony for its late Mascot, Sergeant Dalet Danfari Akawala, on Saturday, at the Division Headquarters Complex in Kawo, Kaduna.

The solemn funeral was presided over by Colonel IA Akabike, Deputy Chief of Staff Administration, who represented Major General Mayirenso Lander David Saraso, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division NA and Commander Sector 1 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

Daily Trust reports that Mascots such as Sergeant Dalet Danfari Akawala in the military tradition are objects, animals or persons that are chosen as a symbol of a regiment.

Also, the affinity between soldiers and animals is as old as the profession itself. The general belief among military personnel is that the spirit lodged in the mascot procures good luck for any unit or brigade, contributing in no small measure to their morale.

In his address at the ceremony, Colonel Akabike emphasized the importance of honouring the life and service of the Mascot, describing it as an integral part of the Division’s tradition and rich cultural heritage.

He said, “Late Sgt Dalet Danfari Akawala served the Division with loyalty and dedication, embodying the spirit of courage and resilience. Today’s ceremony is our way of paying the last respect to a companion who brought pride and identity to the Division.”

Colonel Akabike extended his condolences to the entire Stallion family and the Nigerian Army, expressing regret over the loss.

He appreciated the dignitaries and sympathizers who attended the ceremony.

Daily Trust reports that prayers were offered for a hardworking, agile, and dedicated replacement for the late Sgt Akawala.

During the funeral oration, Sgt Dalet Danfari Akawala was described as a direct descendant of the pioneer Mascot of the Division, Sgt Farin Doki, who served from 1995 until its death in 2011.

After Sgt Farin Doki’s death, the Division acquired a new mascot, Sgt Danfari Akawala, who served until its death in 2014. Sgt Danfari Akawala’s foal, Sgt Dalet, succeeded its father as the Division’s Mascot on January 1, 2015 and faithfully served until its demise on January 24, 2025.

The funeral ceremony concluded with prayers offered by Lt Col Ugwu, the Acting Deputy Director Chaplain Services (Protestant), and was attended by senior officers, officers, soldiers, and their families.