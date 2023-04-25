Army chief’s wife interacts with soldiers’ wives

President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, on Monday interacted with wives of soldiers under the aegis of the Nigerian Army Soldiers’…

President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, on Monday interacted with wives of soldiers under the aegis of the Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) to mark the Eid-el-fitri celebration.

She said the occasion had provided the opportunity to have interaction with the women to identify areas of intervention and support them.

She said the meeting was convened in the spirit of Easter and Sallah seasons to be able to eat and interact together.

He said NAOWA had continued to support and empower barracks women and youths with skills and starter packs to make them to be self-reliant.

“I know some of you have one or two things that you want me to hear. The one we can help you, we will help and the one we can take your complaint forward, we will.

“So, we’re going to eat, we’re going to enjoy ourselves and we are going to talk to ourselves,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the soldiers’ wives raised a number of requests and issues that bothered on their wellbeing, accommodation and welfare.

In her response, Mrs Yahaya promised that NAOWA would continue to do its best in the area of empowerment of women and youths.

She urged them to continue to instill high level of discipline in their children to be able to become better citizens. (NAN)