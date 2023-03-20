Army charges troops against misconduct

The Commander of the Nigerian Army (NA) Corps of Engineers, Major General Philip Eromosele, has charged troops of 43 Engineer Brigade, Jos, Plateau State,…

The Commander of the Nigerian Army (NA) Corps of Engineers, Major General Philip Eromosele, has charged troops of 43 Engineer Brigade, Jos, Plateau State, to discharge their duties professionally and distance themselves from acts contrary to the military profession.

Addressing the troops recently when he paid an operational visit to the brigade, Gen Eromosele said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, had provided the needed welfare package for army personnel and their families aimed at improving the professional conduct of the troops.

He warned that any act short of military ethics capable of tarnishing the reputation of the army would be met with stringent measures.

Gen Eromosele noted the significance of training in the army as key to capacity development of troops, disclosing that the army had recently provided lots of opportunities for troops to acquire knowledge and urged all to take advantage of the opportunities to develop themselves.

Welcoming Gen Eromosele to the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, the acting Commander of the 43 Engineer Brigade, Colonel Saidu Iliya, noted that the brigade had accomplished numerous infrastructural development both within and outside the barracks to complement the effort of the federal government in providing basic amenities to citizens.

He noted the fixing of abandoned two Malmo bridges connecting Wase, Langtang North and South LGAs of Plateau State.

Col Iliya further noted that the engineer troops had successfully accomplished their tasks of ensuring facilities within the cantonments in 3 Division’s areas of responsibility were maintained.