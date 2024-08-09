army busts oil despots in rivers, bayelsa

Authorities of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have said that their soldiers have uncovered massive dumps where over 200,000…

Authorities of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have said that their soldiers have uncovered massive dumps where over 200,000 litres of illegally refined petroleum products were kept in Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The spokesman of 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Lt Col Jonah Danjuma, in a statement on Thursday, said that in Bayelsa, the troop’s discovery was made in the Dasaba Creek, where one illegal refining site, one oven and a massive metal reservoir containing products suspected to be stolen crude oil estimated at over 11,0000 litres were uncovered.

In Rivers, Jonah said troops swooped on over 33,000 litres being siphoned into a tank.

He said that troops traced a connected hose to a tank at the Indorama (Eleme Petrochemicals) to a bush.

He said, “Several items were also recovered from the site, which include two pumping machines, long hose and 11 drums used to perpetrate criminality in the area.”

He further said, “Relatedly, troops of 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, while on routine patrol, intercepted trucks laden with products suspected to be stolen crude in Delta State. The arrest was made at SEPLAT Energy Nigeria Ltd, Mosogar. During the operation, the truck was discovered to have over 30,000 litres of stolen products.

“Similarly, troops of 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, intercepted a truck with Reg No: Delta UDH 983 XR, in Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa State. The truck was also laden with over 30,000 litres of a product suspected to be stolen crude.

“Also, troops deployed at Cawthorne Channel 1, in conjunction with other security agencies, deactivated one illegal refining site with over 5,500 litres of a product suspected to be stolen crude. The site is located close to Well Head 8, behind Glisten community in Degema LGA, Rivers State.

“The breakthroughs recorded are in addition to other seizures made within the general area. Four suspects have so far been arrested along Udoni Obiafu in Onne LGA. The suspects are Freedom Effiong, Behaviour Power, Timothy Onyebuchi and Loveth Ifeanyi. They will be handed over to relevent agencies for prosecution.”