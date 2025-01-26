Army busts bunkering sites, recovers 300,000 litres of crude oil

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, says its troops have deactivated 13 illegal bunkering sites, destroyed over 150 locally-made ovens as well as four boats and recovered over 300,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, the Division’s Deputy Director of Public Relation, in a statement on Sunday, said the operations were conducted alongside other sister services from January 20-26, 2025.

Lt. Col. Jonah said about 15 suspected vandals of oil installations were arrested.

He said while on routine anti illegal bunkering operations, troops swooped on a vandalised point, with a large pool stocked with 252,000 litres of stolen crude oil at Ugo Community in Orhiomwon Local Government Area LGA of Edo State.

He said the products were suspected to have been stolen from a vandalised point saying that further exploitation in the area led to the recovery of pumping machine, hose and pipes.

He said , “At Asade Community in Ethiope West LGA of Delta State, troops intercepted a red 30,000 litres capacity DAF Tanker Truck without Plate Number, siphoning crude from PAN Ocean Nigeria Limited Pipeline located in the bush in Ovade gen area. It was discovered that over 15,000 litres of stolen crude was already siphoned before the truck was intercepted.

“In Rivers State, particularly along the Imo River corridor, the operations led to the confiscation of over 10,000 litres of stolen products. These products were recovered around Lekuma, Abiama and Oyigbo. Relatedly, an illegal refining site was discovered along Odagwa along the Imo River waterways. On arrival at a camp at Owaza general area, it was noted to be fully active. The criminals deserted the area on sighting troops. In a follow up operations conducted, one pump action gun was recovered.

“At Obiafu Oil field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), troops dismantled three illegal refining sites in a cluster, with ten cooking drums, two rolls of hose and eight reservoirs. This feat was replicated around Abalama Community in Asari-Toru LGA, where troops discovered some carefully concealed jerricans filled with illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) estimated to be over 1,500 litres.

“Similarly, at Abacheke area also in ONELGA, troops stormed a bunkering camp, where they discovered four illegal refining sites, 145 locally made oven drums and seven wheelbarrows with 95 sacks filled with 5,700 litres of stolen AGO. There was also the discovery of a locally made reservoir stocked with over 3,500 litres of stolen products. Eight suspected oil thieves have been arrested in connection to the mindless act of economic sabotage. Similarly, at Okoromadi in Abua Odual LGA, troops closed up on an illegal refining site, where four big and small boilers with receivers were discovered. Troops are currently combing the general area for possible arrest of economic saboteurs.

“In Akwa Ibom State, troops raided an illegally refined AGO storage facility at Ikot Abia in Ikot Ekpene LGA. Further exploitation led to the recovery of over 30 polythene bags filled with unspecified quantity of stolen AGO and several empty jerricans. While in Bayelsa State, at Isonogbene general area in Brass LGA, two illegal refining sites were taken out with over 5,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.”

He said that the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emeka, commended the troops for their efforts in fighting oil theft and reassured that the days of criminal elements are numbered.

He pointed out that the GOC advised those involved in illegal oil bunkering to turn a new leaf and embrace legitimate means of livelihood or be ready to face renewed onslaught.