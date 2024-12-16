Army arrests 29 suspects, deactivates 42 illegal refinery sites

Troops of the 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, have arrested 29 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering and deactivated 42 illegal refining sites in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states.

A statement issued by the Assistant Director of Public Relations of the division, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, said military operations, which were conducted from 9th to 15th December 2024, resulted in the deactivation of 42 illegal refining sites, arrest of 29 suspected oil thieves and confiscation of 197,000 litres of stolen products.

Jonah said the troops demobilised 32 boats, 12 vehicles and eight motorcycles used for economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region.

SPONSOR AD

He said in Bayelsa, four illegal refining sites were deactivated in Biseni Forest, recovering 37,000 litres of stolen crude.

Jonah said similar operations in Benkrukru and other areas led to the seizure of more stolen crude and products, including over 5,000 litres of water-laden crude in Sabasuo, and 1,000 litres in Igbomotoru Creek.

In Rivers State, three illegal refining sites and boats with 30,000 litres of stolen crude were intercepted in Kula, and additional sites in Bille and along the Imo River led to the recovery of thousands of litres of stolen products, including equipment used for illegal refining, he added.