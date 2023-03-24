‘Armed robbers’ arrested after gun duel in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun Police Command have arrested four members of a Lagos-based robbery gang allegedly terrorizing Ode-Remo area of the state. The suspects, Habeeb…

Operatives of the Ogun Police Command have arrested four members of a Lagos-based robbery gang allegedly terrorizing Ode-Remo area of the state.

The suspects, Habeeb Salaudeen 24, Ezekiel Jayesimi 30, Olamilekan Teniola 22 and Olaitan Sonibare 25, were arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Ode-Remo divisional headquarters.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the operatives got the hint that about seven armed robbers had invaded a dwelling house at COTCO road, Ode-Remo, and dispossesing the residents of their belongings.

He said the DPO Ode-Remo division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi quickly led his men to the scene, and on arrival, they engaged the hoodlums in gun battle, but the robbers managed to escape in a white Rav 4 car which they came with.

He said “Luck however ran against them when they were accosted by policemen at Warewa who stopped them having seen the bullet hole on their vehicle.

“The robbers subsequently abandoned the car and ran away. They were technically trailed to Mushin area of Lagos where four amongst them were apprehended. They have all confessed to the commission of the crime.”

He said 4 iphones and thirteen android phones were recovered from the hoodlums.

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, to directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

He added that the CP also ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang, with the view to bring them to justice.