Armed Forces Day: We’ll Give Widows, Orphans Priority – Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani has promised that Kaduna State Government will continue to prioritize the welfare of the widows and orphans of those who sacrificed their lives so that Nigeria can be free and live in peace.

The Governor made the commitment at the Interdenominational Church Service to mark the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at St Andrew Military Church at Ribadu Cantonment on Sunday, lamenting that most of the dependants live in penury and squalor.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr James Kanyip, said that ‘’we shall continue to design and implement empowerment schemes that will lift them from poverty to self – sustenance. This is the least we can do for them.

‘’We pray fervently to the Almighty God to continue to have mercy on the souls of our fallen heroes. May He continue to comfort and strengthen the families they left behind,’’ he added.

According to the Governor, ‘’members of the Armed Forces are in various fronts making huge sacrifices to keep us safe and secure.

‘’We owe them a debt of gratitude. We must continue to honour our fallen heroes by making our contributions to the forging of unity and enhancing peaceful co-existence in our respective communities,’’ he added.

The Governor noted that ‘’crisis and conflicts have continued to retard our progress and development. Resources that ought to be invested in addressing developmental challenges are deployed to managing crisis and confronting non – state actors laying siege to our communities.’’

Governor Uba Sani maintained that ‘’the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a sober and important national event where we remember those that paid the ultimate price to keep our country one, protect citizens and ward off foreign aggressors. Their acts of valour and heroism will forever be remembered and appreciated by Nigeria and Nigerians.’’

‘’As we mark this day, we must take a moment and reflect on the challenges of nation building and urgent need to rededicate ourselves to the building and consolidation of peace and unity in our dear country,’’ he added.

The Governor promised that his administration is committed to restoring the glory of Kaduna State as the melting pot of cultures, adding that ‘’we are rebuilding trust, forging peace, unity and understanding, and extending socio-economic infrastructure to the 23 local governments of Kaduna State. ‘’

‘’Through the Kaduna Peace Model, we have restored peace and security to conflict – impacted areas of Kaduna State. It is a work in progress. We shall continue to utilize the non – kinetic approach until every community in our dear State breathes the new air of peace and tranquillity,’’ he added.