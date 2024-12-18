ARM unveils Sharia-compliant fixed income fund

Leading asset management firm, ARM Investment Managers, has announced the launch of the ARM Sharia-Compliant Fixed Income Fund, to provide sustainable financial growth opportunities while adhering to Sharia principles.

Executive Director at ARM Investment Managers, Mounir Bouba described the fund as a reflection of the firm’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation.

According to him, this innovative investment solution caters to individuals and organisations seeking to grow their wealth ethically, offering a portfolio that aligns with Islamic financial guidelines.

He added that the fund focuses on Sharia-compliant fixed-income instruments, such as Sukuks, Mudarabah contracts and other non-interest financial products.

He said, “At ARM, we are dedicated to creating investment solutions that resonate with the diverse values of our clients. The Sharia-Compliant Fixed Income Fund empowers our clients to grow their wealth in alignment with their faith and ethical values, without compromising on competitive returns.

“The ARM Sharia-Compliant Fixed Income Fund stands out for its thoughtful design and appeal to both faith-based and ethical investors. At its core, the fund is guided by Sharia principles, with an independent Sharia Advisory Board ensuring strict compliance in all investments.”

Bouba stated further that Investors can enjoy competitive returns, with the added benefit of semi-annual dividend payouts that offer both reliability and growth.