✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Arewa youths reject CBN’s planned layoff of 1,000 staff

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released a strong affirmation of the security of cash within Nigerian banks, highlighting the country's banking sector's soundness. Amid widespread unconfirmed rumours, not originating with the CBN, raising concerns about the health of Nigerian banks, the central bank of Nigeria asked the people not to panic and to continue with their usual banking activity. To ease people's anxieties and comfort them, the CBN emphasized its readiness and capability to carry out its stated role of maintaining a stable financial system in Nigeria. This statement by the CBN responds to the concern caused by unverified information and seeks to reassure the public about the safety and stability of the country's banking industry. "The Central Bank of Nigeria has noticed reports, in certain media outlets, about a recommendation for the Federal Government to take over some CBN-supervised financial institutions," said the apex bank's acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, in a statement issued on Wednesday. "To avoid any doubt, Nigerian banks are still safe and sound. The CBN advises the public to go about their daily lives without getting disturbed by reports regarding the health of Nigerian banks that have not come from the CBN. "The CBN is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of ensuring the stability of Nigeria's financial system. "We assure the general public and depositors that their funds are safe in Nigerian financial institutions. "Bank customers are therefore advised to proceed with their banking transactions as usual, as there is no cause for concern." This statement follows a report by the CBN's special investigator, Jim Obazee, alleging that Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the federal bank, used proxies to establish two financial institutions. According to the report, Emefiele utilised proxies to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria for Titan Trust Bank Limited and Keystone Bank without providing any proof of payment. As a result, it recommended that the Federal Government reverse the sale and take over the banks.
    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka,

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has rejected the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reduce its workforce by 1,000, saying the layoff will destabilise the economy and increase the poverty level in the country.

The Speaker of the assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, said the context in which the layoffs were proposed must be considered especially since the country had been facing significant economic distress — a situation he said was exacerbated by various factors, including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuating oil prices and ongoing security challenges.

He said, “This backdrop makes the timing of the CBN’s decision not only imprudent and it is unfathomable that an institution that is supposed to safeguard the financial health of the nation would engage in mass layoffs, thereby further destabilising the economy and increasing poverty levels.

SPONSOR AD

“Arewa Youth Assembly vehemently rejects this course of action, deeming it a profound injustice against the Nigerian people, particularly those from the Northern region. At a time when our nation is grappling with severe economic challenges, the decision to let go of workers not only exacerbates the existing hardships but also reveals a disturbing disregard for the welfare of the citizens.”

He called on the CBN to demonstrate transparency by publishing the list of affected employees and their states.

He however insisted that the layoffs, like recruitment processes, must comply with the Federal Character Principles intended to ensure equitable representation across geographical lines.

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories