Arewa youths charge Tinubu to end banditry in North

The Voice of Arewa Youths has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay attention to ending banditry in northern Nigeria, especially in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna…

The Voice of Arewa Youths has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay attention to ending banditry in northern Nigeria, especially in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.

It also urged him to appoint people that would support his good initiatives and programmes for the betterment of the country.

The president of the group, Jamilu Karma Tumfafi, in a statement on the occasion of Democracy Day, said these would boost the administration’s slogan of “Renewed Hope.”

He described the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, as timely while urging the president to also look into the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for contract and employment racketeering among others.

Don’t plunge Nigeria into crisis, Arewa elders warn Obi

Shettima’s patriotic remarks under the current dispensation

He also said the appointments of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and former House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff, showed Tinubu’s commitment to progress and unity of Nigeria.

Tumfafi also stressed the need to revisit diplomatic relationships that could benefit the nation.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...