Arewa women group declares vote of confidence in Tinubu administration

The Arewa Women for Tinubu-Shettima movement has declared a unanimous vote of confidence in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing its commitment to inclusivity, development, and women’s empowerment.

In a statement by the group’s national president, Hon. Sa’adatu Garba Dogonbauchi, Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC) expressed deep appreciation for Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her leadership and dedication to the advancement of Arewa women.

Dogonbauchi lauded the first lady’s “trailblazing efforts through the Renewed Hope Initiative”, describing it as a transformative effort that has brought significant interventions across multiple sectors and fostering hope and development in communities nationwide.

“There has never been a time in history when such a magnitude of empowerment has been embarked upon by any First Lady. It is just unprecedented,” the group stated.

Sa’adatu Dogonbauchi also commended the Honourable Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, for his contributions to infrastructural development in northern Nigeria. She noted that his efforts have strengthened economic potential and improved the quality of life for many women and families in the region.

Reaffirming their support for the Tinubu administration, Dogonbauchi urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in promoting the government’s agenda of progress and prosperity. She emphasized their commitment to ensuring that Arewa women continue to thrive, lead, and play meaningful roles in national development.