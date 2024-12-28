Arewa Think Tank condemns allegations linking Nigeria to Niger crisis

The Arewa Think Tank (ATT) has criticised claims by Niger Republic’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, that Nigeria is colluding with France to destabilise his country.

The group attributed the allegations to the imagination of desperate politicians’ intent on frustrating President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement on Friday, ATT convener, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, dismissed the accusations as baseless and warned against damaging Nigeria’s diplomatic ties with Niger.

He urged politicians to prioritise governance over divisive agenda, stating, “The election is over; it’s time for governance. Politicians should wait for the next election rather than destabilise the country.”

The group emphasised that Nigeria has no history of sponsoring terrorism or interfering in Niger’s internal affairs.

“Nigeria has consistently supported peace and stability in the region,” the statement read. It also highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in ECOWAS, with President Tinubu promoting dialogue to address Niger’s political situation.

ATT further dismissed claims of Nigeria’s alleged involvement in subversive activities, including establishing a supposed terrorist headquarters in Sokoto State.