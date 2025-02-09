Arewa, Freedom dominate Kano radio market – report

Despite the proliferation of radio stations and the attendant promotional gap, Arewa, Freedom, Express, Dala, Rahama, and Premier emerged as market leaders in various programming categories.

A report signed by the Head of Research, Training and Development of Sahel Centre for Information, Media, and Development Research (SCIMDER), Isah Nasidi, said that there is a lack of structured promotional strategies among radio stations.

According to the report, there is a continued relevance of radio in Kano’s media ecosystem, highlighting opportunities for innovation and growth.

The report’s findings revealed that many radio stations in the state are struggling as longevity alone does not guarantee listener loyalty or success.

The report reads, “The proliferation of radio stations in Kano is largely seen as beneficial by the listeners, providing diversity and employment opportunities. However, audience loyalty remains concentrated around a few dominant stations. Arewa, Freedom, Express, Dala, Rahama, and Premier emerged as market leaders in various programming categories. Arewa dominates in sports and news, while Freedom excels in political and magazine programming. The study also found that certain stations have strong regional followings, such as Express Radio’s prominence in Kano North.

“While some newer stations like Premier, GCMX, and Muhasa have gained notable audience traction, several older stations have struggled, receiving minimal mentions across key programming categories. This suggests that longevity alone does not guarantee success; rather, stations that target niche audiences or offer unique content have a higher chance of gaining loyal listeners.

“The study found a lack of structured promotional strategies among radio stations, with word-of-mouth and random station searches being the primary means of discovery. Digital and outdoor advertising remain underutilized, which may limit audience reach.

“Furthermore, only 37.6% of respondents reported listening foreign Hausa-language services, with BBCHausa leading, while DW, VOA and RFI Hausa follow. TRT Hausa, which is relatively new, gains noticeable mentions, making it an emerging player. Stations such as CRI (Radio China), and Radio Hausa (Iran) did not receive any mention.

“This study underscores the continued relevance of radio in Kano’s media ecosystem while highlighting opportunities for innovation and growth. Broadcasters can leverage the insight to store fine their programming, enhance accessibility, and improve audience engagement. Policymakers and media stakeholders can also use the finding to shape media policies that foster a more inclusive and diverse radio landscape.

“Traditional radio sets (48%) and mobile phones (offline) (48%) are the most common listening devices, with online radio platforms being underutilized. Weak signals in rural areas, such as Jita Dutse in Tudun Wada LGA, highlight the continued reliability of conventional radio sets. The study found that 36% of listeners tune in throughout the day, with peak listener ship occurring during morning and evening hours. Women in rural areas often listen passively through their husbands’ program choices, limiting their ability to engage with preferred content.”