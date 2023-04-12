Arewa elders to Obi: Don’t plunge Nigeria into crisis

A Coalition of Arewa Elders has warned political actors, particularly the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to desist forthwith from…

A Coalition of Arewa Elders has warned political actors, particularly the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to desist forthwith from what they described as ‘unguided post-election political utterances.

The elders were of the opinion that such utterances are capable of triggering a repeat of the 1966 coup that led to killings of regional leaders.

The Arewa elders noted that it is on record that Obi engaged in a divisive ethno-religious campaign during the 2023 elections.

Reading the communiqué shortly after its meeting in Arewa House, Kaduna, the chairman of the group, Suleiman Usman Jere,Don’t expressed worry that the LP presidential candidate has continued to display anti-democratic tendencies, capable of causing civil disobedience and threats.

The elders therefore advised whoever was aggrieved following the outcome of the elections, to seek redress through the courts rather than incite chaos.

“We have x-rayed the situation and we condemn in loud, clear and unambiguous tone, the resort to illegal and unconstitutional ways being pursued by Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. Datti Ahmed and other Labour Party leaders which are capable of truncating our democracy. Unhealthy ethno-religious comments amount to incitement that can lead to public disorder. We recognize the right of anyone aggrieved with the results to challenge the same in Courts.

“The events unfolding in our polity within the Nigerian political landscape calls for concern. We called this Elders Convention to discuss and x-ray certain unhealthy developments, especially after the 2023 General elections.

“We remain committed to the unity and corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the communiqué read in part.