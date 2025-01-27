Aregbesola, supporters quit APC in Osun

Former Osun State governor and ex-Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, alongside his supporters, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing unresolved internal party crises.

Aregbesola and members of his faction, the Omoluabi Progressives, announced their decision to quit the APC during a monthly meeting held in Ilesa, Osun State on Sunday.

The group’s Organising and Publicity Secretary, Mr Abosede Oluwaseun, said the decision was ratified by representatives from all 332 wards in the state.

SPONSOR AD

The group listed several grievances as the reasons for their exit, including ostracisation from the party, suspension and expulsion of key leaders without due process or fair hearing, continuous disregard for their structure within the party and dissatisfaction with the management of intra-party crises, which they argue led to the APC’s poor performance in the last governorship election and a decline in its popularity across Osun State.

During the meeting, members affirmed their readiness to join another political party ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

Addressing the gathering, Aregbesola commended members for their steadfastness to the principles of character, integrity, and good governance.

He expressed optimism about the group’s future, emphasising that their collective vision for Osun would soon bear fruit.

“I am indeed happy that all of you have spoken with one voice—a united front to lead the way to our collective victory in the journey ahead,” Aregbesola said.

He outlined the group’s mission to provide responsible leadership that would elevate Osun State to new heights.

“We have the numbers, strength, and political acumen to provide leadership that will make Osun the toast of its peers. By the grace of God, we shall succeed,” he added.

The Chairman of Omoluabi Progressives, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji, thanked members for their consistency and urged them to remain committed to the ideals of true progressivism.

Adesiji highlighted the group’s progress over the last 17 months and pledged to protect the interests of members.

“For us, the journey to reclaim Osun is a joint task. Be assured that we are ready to always accommodate your interests. Let us join hands together to restore Osun to good governance in 2026,” he said.