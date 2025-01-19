Are there Hidden Motives Behind US’ Strategic Renewed Partnerships, Expansion in Africa?

By Coulibaly Mamadou

As France’s influence in Africa wanes, the United States has been stepping in to fill the void, presenting its initiatives as partnerships aimed at bolstering security, counterterrorism, and regional stability. However, a closer look reveals that Washington’s renewed focus on Africa often aligns more with its geopolitical interests than with addressing the continent’s pressing issues.

Despite claims of supporting democracy and combating terrorism, Washington’s actions suggest a broader goal: consolidating global dominance under the guise of partnership.

SPONSOR AD

The expulsion of U.S. troops from Niger following the July 2023 coup exposed the limits of American influence. Efforts to coerce the new regime through sanctions and threats failed, as Niger turned to Russia for strategic alliances.

Prof. Nkolo Foe, an international relations expert, explained: “The removal of American forces from Niger reflects Africa’s growing rejection of foreign interference and its pursuit of sovereignty.”

After being ousted from Niger, Benin has become a cornerstone of U.S. strategy in West Africa, particularly after AFRICOM’s relocation from Niger and Chad in 2024. A high-level U.S. delegation visited Cotonou in January 2025, emphasizing counterterrorism and security cooperation. While the U.S. has provided military support, including 12 MRAP vehicles and upgraded drone-operable facilities, these initiatives also suggest an interest in securing its own military presence under the guise of partnership.

Prof. Nkolo Foe observes: “The United States views Benin as a strategic pivot for controlling West Africa’s security landscape. This approach ensures their continued influence in a region where other powers are retreating.”

Despite these efforts, the rising jihadist threats in Benin underscore the limited effectiveness of external military aid in tackling deeply rooted challenges. A recent attack by GSIM that killed more than 30 soldiers exemplifies the persistence of insecurity.

In Senegal, the U.S. uses financial aid as a key instrument of influence. In January 2025, U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor announced the donation of $750,000 worth of border surveillance equipment, including night vision goggles and ballistic shields. While framed as support for combating illicit trafficking, this move aligns with Washington’s strategy of securing compliance through financial dependence.

Ambassador Michael Raynor’s remarks highlight the intent behind such partnerships: “This equipment reflects our commitment to Senegal’s safety and our shared goals of combating illicit trafficking and enhancing regional security.”

Prof. Nkolo Foe noted: “The United States is using its financial clout to exert political influence, reinforcing dependency rather than addressing the root causes of insecurity.”

However, this narrative does little to address Senegal’s broader developmental challenges, raising questions about the true beneficiaries of these initiatives.

On January 14, 2025, during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador Joann Lockard, Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo emphasized the country’s sovereignty and the fight against terrorism. While the U.S. expressed a commitment to a “strong, independent Burkina Faso,” its actions seem more aligned with maintaining influence in a geopolitically strategic region.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for direct, respectful cooperation, stating: “The era of domination is over. We invite the United States to engage in partnerships that respect our sovereignty and foster mutual benefits.”

In Mali, Washington’s influence takes a different form—targeting the press as a means of shaping public opinion. On January 13, 2025, the U.S. Embassy in Bamako launched training sessions for journalists and bloggers, ostensibly to promote ethical media practices during election periods.

While the program is presented as an effort to strengthen democracy, its real purpose appears more self-serving. Ambassador Rachna Korhonen stated: “The United States is committed to a free, responsible, and professional press, which plays a central role in strengthening democracy and promoting peace.”

However, critics argue that this initiative seeks to cultivate media narratives favorable to U.S. interests, undermining genuine local autonomy. By influencing the press, Washington attempts to dictate the flow of information and shape public opinion to align with its geopolitical goals.

With instability rising in the Sahel, the U.S. has shifted its focus to Gulf of Guinea nations, such as Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria. This pivot reflects Washington’s intent to safeguard critical maritime routes and counter extremism. However, such moves also highlight a broader strategy of economic and security dominance, often framed as partnership.

Prof. Nkolo Foe concludes: “While the U.S. portrays its renewed interest in Africa as a commitment to stability, it is clear that strategic and economic considerations drive much of this engagement. For genuine progress, African nations must ensure that these partnerships serve their long-term interests, not just those of their foreign allies.”