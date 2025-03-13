Are promises to promote rugby in Nigeria, West Africa

The President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), Ademola Are, has promised to continue to work hard to develop the game of rugby in Nigeria and West Africa.

Are, who made the promise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, said that his priority is the interest of Nigeria’s rugby players.

NAN reports that Are was elected as the 1st Vice president of the West Africa Rugby Union in a historic election in Abidjan, Cote d`Ivoire on Friday.

He assured that his position as First Vice President will enable him to encourage internal programmes and inter-country competitions.

“This will provide opportunities for Nigerian athletes to develop and compete with their counterparts in other regions.

He said that the main purpose of the union is to promote the development of rugby in the West Africa region.

“The essence is to share ideas, organise inter-country competitions, and provide opportunities for athletes to develop themselves.”

‘Nigeria is likely to secure two or three committee seats, which will enable the country to contribute to the development of the sport in the region,’ he said.

The president said that there was a need for Nigeria to host more rugby competitions at home, adding that this is an area in which the country is currently lagging behind.

He appealed to Nigerians to support the development of rugby in the country, saying that it can achieve sustainable development in the sport.