Archbishop of Canterbury resigns over poor handling of abuse allegation

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has resigned following the publication of the Makin Review, which reportedly exposed the Church of England’s mishandling of historic abuse allegations involving John Smyth.

Welby was enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral on 21 March 2013 as the 105th person to hold the position, as part of a line of succession going back to the “Apostle to the English”, Augustine of Canterbury, who was sent to the island by the church in Rome and arrived in 597.

But Welby announced his resignation on Tuesday amid a controversial publication.

In a heartfelt statement on Tuesday, Welby acknowledged the extent of the church’s failures in responding to the abuse.

He stressed the importance of institutional responsibility and expressed sorrow for the victims and survivors of abuse, emphasising his commitment to creating a safer environment within the church.

“The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth.

“When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024.

“It is my duty to honour my Constitutional and church responsibilities, so exact timings will be decided once a review of necessary obligations has been completed, including those in England and in the Anglican Communion.

“I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church,” he said.

Welby noted his efforts to implement improvements in safeguarding over the last 12 years.

“The last few days have renewed my long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England.

“For nearly twelve years I have struggled to introduce improvements. It is for others to judge what has been done,” he added.

Welby expressed his commitment to his faith, stating that stepping aside was “in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honoured to serve”.

“My deepest commitment is to the person of Jesus Christ, my saviour and my God; the bearer of the sins and burdens of the world, and the hope of every person,” he added.

Welby said he would continue his work with victims of abuse, delegating his other responsibilities until a proper risk assessment process is completed.