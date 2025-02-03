Arc Mansur Kurfi turbaned Maradin Katsina

Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, has turbaned Architect Mansur Amadu Kurfi as the second Maradin Katsina and district head of Kurfi.

The turbaning which attracted dignitaries from far and near was conducted with the assistance of Kauran Katsina, at the Emir’s palace, Katsina.

Speaking shortly after turbanning the new maradi Katsina, the emir described the appointment and turbanning as an act of God.

SPONSOR AD

He urged for unity among the Muslim ummah and people of the north, for the region to regain in particular and the country in general its lost glory.

He enjoined people to patiently follow the teachings of the holy Qur’an and the exemplary life of prophet Muhammad peace be upon him for attainment of prosperity and salvation in the Hereafter.

The monarch noted that Divine intervention was imminent on the present challenges provided people turned back to God and help one another.

On his part, the Chairman of Kurfi Local Government, Mannir Shehu Wurma congratulated Arch Mansir Amadu Kurfi on his ascension to the throne.

The chairman described the new Maradin katsina as a good man who always strive to see the progress of the people.

He stated that Late Maradi Amadu was a person who was patient and selfless towards the people, hence called on the new Maradi to follow the footprints of his late father in terms of patience and selflessness in order to move the people of Kurfi Local Government forward.

The Chairman prayed to God to support the new Maradin Katsina and give him the ability to fulfill the responsibility that He has assigned to him.

Others who were turbanned include Sa’in Katsina Alhaji muktar Abba, Danwankan Katsina, Alhaji Muktar Ibrahim Talba, Maremawan Katsina, Alhaji Sule Ma’aji, Allagazon Katsina, chief Imam of mangal Jummat mosque Sheikh Iyal Gafai and Limamin saulawa Mallam Ibrahim Imam with their Na,ibis and four others wards heads.

Among the dignitaries who witnessed the turbanning ceremony of the new Maradin Katsina include business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, some district heads of the emirate, former deputy governor of Katsina state Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, representatives of emirs of Kazaure and Katagun and Kogunan Kurfi, Alhaji Ibrahim, among others.