‘Arbitration policy to make Nigeria Africa’s hub’

The national arbitration policy is intended to make Nigeria the hub of arbitration in Africa and the venue for government contracts, especially foreign entities.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, stated this yesterday during the opening of the national stakeholders’ consultation with the Arbitration Community on the Proposed National Arbitration Policy which ended in Lagos yesterday.

Jedy-Agba, represented by the Special Assistant to the President on Financial Crimes and Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee, Abiodun Ayodeji Aikomo, said the policy was aimed at protecting Nigeria’s economy.

Chairman, National Arbitration Policy Committee, Olisa Agbakoba, appreciated the presence of various arbitration stakeholders and encouraged them to feel free in expressing their views on the draft policy Document.