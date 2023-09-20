Arase: Injured Police officer will get National Award, quality Treatment

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promised to offer the best medical treatment to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musa Mohammed of Police Mobile Force…

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promised to offer the best medical treatment to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musa Mohammed of Police Mobile Force (PMF) 45 Abuja, who sustained serious injuries at Galadimawa forest, near Kaduna.

Mohammed who currently uses crutches sustained bullet wounds that affected his leg, when he led a team to battle kidnappers in a gun duel in an attempt to rescue a kidnapped victim.

The injured officer who also faces difficulty in urinating approached the Human Rights Radio (Berekete) in Abuja where he sought intervention from relevant government agencies after he felt abandoned.

However, reacting to his plight, the PSC Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, who was contacted by the Radio station, assured that his situation would receive adequate attention.

He added that the officer would be decorated with national honour.

He made these known in a statement released by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday, noting that Arase debriefed Mohammed and also sent him to the Force Medical officer where he has gone through several medical procedures.

“I will discuss with the Inspector General of Police to seek further medical interventions for him and if need be seek the assistance of the Minister of Health for a referral to the best medical facility around where he can get reprieve,” Arase was quoted in the statement.

Arase promised that the Commission will not abandon the Officer adding that, “PSC has this position that such Officers are deserving of national award. They should be celebrated and we will make the recommendation.”

He commended Nigerians who rose in unison to escalate the condition of the Officer to the public space. According to him, “It underscores the need for public Officers to always respect the human rights of citizens and treat them with respect.”

He appealed that now that action is being taken to rehabilitate him, there “is need to de-escalate the social media attention so as to also respect the confidentiality of his health challenges especially as the Commission continues to do its best to return him to normal life.”

