Aproko Doctor, Luminous Solar Install 11KW Solar Power Solution at Epe General Hospital

Renowned health advocate, Dr. Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has illuminated a path toward better healthcare by donating a state-of-the-art 11KW solar power solution powered by the Luminous Rayverter.

Installed at the Mother-Child Center of Epe General Hospital, this solution ensures continuous, reliable electricity for critical healthcare services, eliminating disruptions caused by power outages.

Speaking on his impactful initiative, Dr. Egemba, who commands an audience of over 7 million followers across social media platforms, shared his vision:

“This Christmas, I wanted to give back in a way that truly saves lives. The Mother-Child Center plays a vital role in our healthcare system, providing essential care for mothers and newborns. For a project like this, I needed a solution I could trust—one that combines efficiency, durability, and strong after-sales support. Luminous was the natural choice.”

Dr. Egemba said his decision to choose Luminous reflects his commitment to excellence and innovation in reliable power supply.

The Rayverter inverter, designed for the unique demands of the Nigerian power landscape, guarantees round-the-clock energy availability, empowering healthcare workers to focus on saving lives without worrying about power disruptions.

“This project underscores Aproko Doctor’s unwavering dedication to improving lives through practical solutions, leveraging technology to address pressing community needs. It also highlights the critical role of reliable solar power in transforming healthcare delivery across Nigeria, a vision shared by Simba Group, distributors of Luminous in Nigeria.”

Commenting on the partnership, a spokesperson for Simba remarked: “We are honored that Dr. Egemba chose Luminous for this life-changing project. His commitment to impacting lives aligns perfectly with our mission of powering progress and enabling communities to thrive with reliable energy solutions. The Rayverter inverter is more than just a product—it’s a promise of reliability and innovation.”

Egemba is one of Nigeria’s most prominent health advocates, using his platform to educate, inspire, and drive positive change. With a strong focus on healthcare accessibility and innovation, he continues to lead impactful initiatives that transform lives and strengthen communities.