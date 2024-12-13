April by Kunbi: Murray-Bruce, Danjuma, Obasanjo, Akande, others praise Creative Director Olakunbi

Nigerian politicians, business leaders and celebrities Storm Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos State, Nigeria to witness the Rebirth of one of Africa’s most iconic fashion brands, ‘April by Kunbi’.

April by Kunbi Flagship Store is home to three brands – Stan & Beth (fashion ingenuity for children, inspired by loyal customers seeking elegance for their little ones); Kunbi Lagos (bridging couture and ready-to-wear with designs that bring effortless elegance to everyday life) and Odiuko (luxury fabric store offering one-of-a-kind fabrics for discerning clients with an eye for extra-exclusivity).

In her remarks, the brand Creative Director, a trained fashion professional from the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York, Mrs Kunbi Uzochukwu expressed appreciation to her father, Elder Caleb Olawole Oyelese PhD (former minister for Power and steel) for believing in her dreams and to her husband, the Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu for believing in her vision and for investing heavily in her. She disclosed that the extra-modern flagship store was acquired and renovated for her as a 40th birthday gift by her husband and asked everyone to thank him.

Mrs Kunbi Uzochukwu, the proud alumni of the world renowned fashion institute which also produced the legendary Calvin Klein, has also garnered global acclaim for her creativity and artistry with designs gracing brides and fashion enthusiasts from Lagos to around the world.

Air Peace airline owner, Chief Allen Onyema, former Cross River State governor and wife, Mr and Mrs Donald Duke, Senators Ben Murray-Bruce, Daisy Danjuma, Iyabo Obasanjo, two times former Minister of Industry, Chief Nike Akande; Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and former House of Representative member, Hon Abike Debiri-Erewa; a renowned clergy, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, Managing Director of popular Blake Resorts, Dr. Uzochukwu Akunedoze, Mr Frank Edoho among other top dignitaries showered accolades on the creativity behind the brand in separate speeches.

Chief Onyema in his address said he was honoured to be at the grand opening of the brand, noting that what he saw inside the building amazes him, particularly, seeing Nigerian made clothes.

He said, “I am happy seeing people making Nigeria proud this way. I want to see Nigerians using Nigerian made clothes. Her exceptional talent and attention to details is evident in her works. Personally, my wife and I will patronize Kunbi,” he added.

Senator Daisy Danjuma who declared the ‘April by Kunbi Flagship Store’ open congratulated Kunbi for implementing her vision and thanked her husband, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, for empowering his wife. She used the occasion to call on other men to empower their wives in the like manner.

“I encourage all men to empower their wives. All the men should go home and open businesses for their wives.”

On his part, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce expressed honour and delight to witness the opening of the April by Kunbi.

He equally praised The Delborough Lagos which has redefined hospitality across Africa where Mrs Kunbi Uzochukwu is the Managing Director. He expressed satisfaction for using Nigerian made goods in April by Kunbi and commended the efforts of the couple.

On their part, former Cross River State governor Donald Duke and his wife commended the Creative Director, Kunbi Uzochukwu, for investing in the fashion design business and wished her well on the venture.

Former Minister of Industry, Mrs Nike Akande, also congratulated and praised Kunbi for her outstanding creativity and for creating jobs for those who are working with her. She noted that she believes in the industrialization of Nigeria as an ex-minister of Industry. She promised to patronize Kunbi. She equally commended The Delborough Lagos, noting that it’s the best hotel she has ever visited across the globe.

Senator Iyabo Obasanjo also delightedly poured encomium on fashion professional Kunbi, stressing that her creativity is compared to none. She disclosed that though she never met Kunbi, her friends told her that she is the most creative Nigerian fashion designer.

She wished Kunbi the best and to be the best in all over the world.