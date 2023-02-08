Apprentice who killed, dumps master’s body in well charged

A 24-year-old apprentice, Josiah Godwin, has been remanded by a magistrates’ court sitting in Oke Eda, Akure, Ondo State, for allegedly killing his master, Mr…

A 24-year-old apprentice, Josiah Godwin, has been remanded by a magistrates’ court sitting in Oke Eda, Akure, Ondo State, for allegedly killing his master, Mr Saviour Joseph.

Recall that the apprentice was arrested last week by detectives after he was accused of killing Mr Joseph who specialised in fixing POP fittings and asbestos.

The accused was said to have dumped the corpse of his master inside a well in the Imafon community in Akure South LGA.

The prosecutor, Folasade Adeyemi, said the offences contravened Section 269 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006.

She prayed the court to remand the defendant pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Friday Adeoye, counsel to the defendant, did not object to the remand application prayed by the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Idowu Mayowa, granted the application and adjourned the case to March 17.