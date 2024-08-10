Appreciate our efforts, Force PRO tells Nigerians seeking crackdown on bandit displaying ransom

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) says it cannot arrest all criminal elements in the country at the same time. Spokesperson of the NPF, Olumuyiwa Adejobi,…

Spokesperson of the NPF, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a post via X.

Adejobi made the remarks while responding to three pictures posted by an X user showing suspected terrorists displaying bundles of naira notes suspected to be kidnapping proceeds.

“They are now posing with the ransom money. Showing that they are balling,” the user captioned the post.

Responding, the Force PRO said, “We can’t apprehend all the criminals at once. At least, appreciate us for the ones we have arrested. We arrest them on a daily basis, in large numbers.

“The armed forces and the police are trying their best. Efforts of security forces should be seen, noticed, and appreciated. We need to look towards having the collective efforts and individualistic involvement in tackling insecurity and other vices in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the post.

@smartakukoma: “So kidnapping and banditry can’t be tracked in 2hrs but Cyber stalking can..Mr Police Officer you are not being truthful to your job there’s something you all are not telling us.”

@symplyDAPO: “With all due respect, you guys are not doing much when it comes to this terrorist. You mean you can’t trace their phone calls or money transfer.”

@Daddy_Tweens: “ You guys seem to have swift intelligence that some people want to hijack protest weeks or days before the protest. Why is the swift intelligence not applicable to these bandits? The “intelligence radar” no stretch reach that side?” @de_generalnoni: “ Are you saying you can’t track them??? Don’t you guys have good hàckêr???”