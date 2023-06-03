Appointments: Gagdi Congratulates Gbaja, Akume

The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy and top aspirant for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has…

The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy and top aspirant for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has felicitated Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gagdi said he was elated by the choice of the Speaker because he has no reservation about his competence and ability to support President Tinubu to achieve his lofty plans for the growth and development of Nigeria.

He added that as a seasoned lawmaker that has well over 20 years experience in the workings of the legislature, he is confident that Gbajabiamila will work to create a productive relationship between the two arms of government that will ultimately benefit the Nigerian people.

Similarly, he also applauded the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, Ibrahim Hadejia, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Rt. Hon. Gagdi noted that the persons appointed demonstrate President Tinubu’s resolve to appoint only competent persons that can perform optimally for the overall good of the country.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant them wisdom to discharge their duties effectively.

