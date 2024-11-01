Acting Chief of Army Staff new to military tradition – CDS

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, says appointment of Acting Chief of Army Staff is a new development in the history of the Nigerian military.

He, however, said since President Bola Tinubu who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria had done that in line with the laws that established the military, it should remain as such.

Musa stated this at Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Friday when the newly appointed acting Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, took over the leadership of the Nigerian Army in acting capacity.

Daily Trust reports that Oluyede was appointed on Wednesday pending the return of the substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who is presently indisposed.

This happened days after the Defence Headquarters claimed the appointment of an acting Chief of Army Staff was alien to it Harmonised Armed Forces Act.

Speaking before presenting a handing over note to Oluyede, the CDS said, “I’m not sure where we are, but the event today is something that is new that has never happened in the history of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The President and I met with the authorities. We have decided and directed and appointed an acting Chief of Army Staff with the full power to lead the Army until the President decides otherwise.”

Citing the laws that established the armed forces to corroborate the new development, he said the military, being a professional force will have to continue with their task ahead in the face of security challenges facing the country.

“No doubt, based on the challenges we have in the country, and the wisdom of the President, Commander-in-Chief, that today we present the authority to the Acting Chief of Army Staff for him to have full control and command of the Nigerian Army.

“By this appointment, the responsibilities of administering the Nigerian Army now rest on you. Your responsibilities are wide and varied, and cannot be covered in this administrative note. This note is only an administrative procedure

“To follow, all shall yield to your new responsibility and to begin to immediately continue administering the affairs of the Nigerian Army. It is expected that at the end of this formal event, you will be briefed extensively by the Chief of Policy and Plans Army and other Principal Staff Officers, Reserves of the Army according to the course of your duties.

“Accordingly, you have to note that your installation was based on your vast knowledge of military leadership at all levels, character and competence.

“You are a member of a larger team of professional soldiers who are satisfied with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by land, sea, and air, as captured in our Constitution,” Musa said.

Work without rancors, CDS advises commanders

Speaking further, the Defence Chief cautioned all t officers to support the acting COAS to continue with the legacy laid by the substantive COAS, adding that Nigerian military cannot afford to relent now because the adversaries are also planning ahead of festive period.

“It is, therefore, expected of you to consolidate and improve, on the achievements of the substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T.A. Lagbaja as well as past Chief of Army Staff, in order to sustain the high level of professionalism, discipline, resilience, and regimentation that the Nigerian Army is known for all over the world.

“Nigeria is going through several challenges, We need all hands on deck. This is one main reason why the President, commander in chief decided to appoint the acting chief of army staff.So that there will be continuity to avoid any gap.

“We cannot afford to lay back and allow insecurity to continue to prevail. Is important that we all understand this clearly and give the acting chief of army staff all the support to make sure he’s successful. General Lagbaja is somebody we all know. We all know him as a regimented fine officer.

“He (President) would not want any gap to occur in his absence and in that place that is why this event is taking place. So I want to count on all of us, whatever issues we have in mind, whatever thing, opinions, please put it that Nigeria must survive.

“The armed forces must survive. The services must survive. That is the paramount call. I would like everyone, so everybody should put his hands on deck and let us succeed.

“To all our commanders out in the field, the challenges are there. We want to commend them for all the efforts they are doing. We know they are performing magic. We want to urge them not to relent. The bandits, the terrorists, the criminals are not relenting. We must not relent.

“We are moving towards December, towards the festive period. We know the challenges that will come up. So we need to take all measures necessary to ensure that Nigeria remains peaceful. So I want to thank all of us for coming.

“I want to assure you that we are working as a team because that’s what makes the difference. We must continue to work as a team. We must make Nigeria safe. The commander in chief in clear terms. Has given us that mandate.

“And every time we meet, he reiterated that clearly, he does not want any rancour in between us. We must work together as a team. And so I want to count on.

“Every one of us that is here, individually and collectively, we must ensure our commanders out there in the field are doing what they are supposed to do and we give them the necessary support. So once again, thank you very much. For coming and God bless us all”.

In his acceptance remarks, Oluyede pledged to continue with the legacy of the substantive COAS, adding that the event was not the usual system but “because we have an unusual situation, we have to treat it as such”.

He assured the President of his loyalty and pledged to hold forth with his whole heart to allow the substantive chief receive proper medical care.

“My appointment as the Acting Chief of Army Staff is simply the right thing to do. I met with the Chief of Army Staff as a way to enable him to take sufficient time to get necessary medical attention and preparations.

“And that I intend to do with the whole of my heart and the heart of this position, as well as Mr. President,” the senior military officer.