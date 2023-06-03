Appointment list: Fintiri speaks tough, warns Adamawa PDP leaders

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has chided stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his second term appointments. In a tweet on…

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has chided stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his second term appointments.

In a tweet on Saturday, he warned that he would not accept any list that did not measure up to standard.

He vowed to reject any mechanically fabricated list for political appointments, claiming that the party stakeholders “disregarded his earlier directives to present their best eleven for political appointment through proper consultations with their constituents.”

While stating that he would ensure everybody is carried along for a proper representation, Fintiri maintained that any list that did not meet the criteria or instructions he previously laid down would be rejected.

“I will not accept any mechanically fabricated list from @OfficialPDPNig stakeholders in Adamawa, who disregarded my earlier directives to present their best 11 for political appointment through proper consultations with their constituents.

“It’s essential to ensure that everybody is carried along for a proper representation. Any list that does not meet the criteria or instructions I previously laid down will be rejected,” the Governor tweeted.

Daily Trust had reported how Fintiri was reelected after a tough battle with his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Senator Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the March 18 Adamawa governorship election as inconclusive

After the election was declared inconclusive, INEC fixed April 15 for the conduct of the supplementary election.

On April 15, the supplementary election was conducted in Adamawa.

However, controversy ensued at the collation of the supplementary election results after Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state declared Binani winner of the election.

The action of the REC sparked controversy as INEC suspended the collation exercise and asked Yunusa-Ari to stay away from the office.

On April 18, Fintiri was finally declared winner of the state governorship election.

