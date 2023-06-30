Appoint new Auditor General of the Federation now, group tells Tinubu

A non-governmental organisation, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expedite action on the appointment of a substantive Auditor General…

A non-governmental organisation, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expedite action on the appointment of a substantive Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF).

The group’s advice is contained in a petition written to the president dated June 27, 2023 and titled “Urgent Need to Appoint a Substantive Auditor General for the Federation (AGF) in Line With Extant Civil Service Rules” signed by its National convener, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi and the Director of Contact and Mobilisation, Dr. Chukwuma Okoro.

The CDC expressed concerns that the country has been without an Auditor General of the Federation for over 10 months saying “This is an anomaly that should not be allowed to fester because the Office of AuGF is so critical that no vacuum should be entertained”

The letter read in part: “We want to intimate His Excellency, Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Nigeria has no Auditor General for the Federation for up to 10 months now. There is an aberration called Overseeing Director, appointed by the Head of Service to act as Auditor General for the Federation. This is unheard of and is alien to the Civil Service Rules and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are, therefore, calling on the President to as a matter of urgency review the aborted process for the appointment of a new AuGF and ensure that due process is followed for the emergence of a substantive AuGF.”

