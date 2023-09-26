APPLY NOW: Nigerian Army begins 86 Regular Recruitment 2023

Applications are currently being received for 86 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen and Women is being received. Application starts September 25 and ends October 10,…

Application starts September 25 and ends October 10, 2023.

Shortlisted candidates will participate in the State Recruitment Screening Exercise scheduled for 6 – 19 November 2023.

HOW TO APPLY

(1) Apply online via the recruitment portal https://recruitment.army.mil.ng

(2) Log on to the above-mentioned link using the username and password.

(3) Complete the free online application form, submit it online, and print a copy. Then, print and complete the Guarantor Form as appropriate.

(4) Ensure you bring duly signed copies of the application forms and guarantor forms to the designated state recruitment centers.

ENTRY QUALIFICATION

(1) Applicants must be single and Nigerian citizens by birth and must possess National Identity Card/NIN slip.

(2) Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit in accordance with Nigerian Army Standards.

(3) Applicants must be free of any criminal conviction by the court of law.

(4) Applicants must possess a valid birth certificate/age declaration endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council.

(5) Applicants must possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

(6) Applicants must not be less than 1.68 meters and 1.65 meters tall for male and female candidates, respectively.

(7) An applicant must not be less than 18 years or more than 22 years for non-trades men/women, while tradesmen/women must not be more than 26 years as at 18 Dec 23.

(8) Registered Nurses and Midwives not above 30 years old may also apply.

(9) All applicants must possess at least a minimum of 4 passes in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB.

(10) In addition to the above qualification, those applying as tradesmen/women must also possess a Trade Test/City Guild Certificate. e.g.

