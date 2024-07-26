APPLY: NNPC Recruitment 2024

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is currently recruiting. In a statement on its portal, the oil giant announced that it is seeking to…

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is currently recruiting.

In a statement on its portal, the oil giant announced that it is seeking to employ Graduate Trainees and supervisors.

Below are some of the available positions and requirements:

Supervisory Cadre and must fulfill the following requirement:

1- Provide professional and leadership expertise

2- Must achieve NNPC’s business objectives

3- Develop and implement strategies for operational excellence.

4- Ensure cost-effectiveness and compliance with statutory regulations in the delivery of the Corporation’s business.

5- Drive team performance and development.

Qualifications

Disciplines from any of the under listed skill pools:

1- Bachelor’s Degree in the First Class/Second Class Upper Division

2- HND (Distinction)

3- Bachelor’s Degree in the Second-Class Lower Division with a completed Master’s Degree

4- HND (Minimum of Upper Credit) with a completed Master’s Degree.

Courses

Geosciences

Petroleum Engineering

Well Engineering

General Engineering

Operations Engineering

Commercial

Finance, Accounts, Audit, Taxation& Insurance

Information Technology

Legal

Graduate Trainee

NNPC Limited’s Graduate Trainees are expected to:

1- Support the implementation of organizational processes.

2- Deliver cost-effective business outcomes.

3- Support line managers/supervisors to develop and implement strategic work plans across diverse functions.

4- Support delivery of project team assignments.

Qualifications

Applicants must have any of the following minimum qualifications in the under listed disciplines:

Bachelors Degree in the First Class/Second Class Upper Division

HND (Distinction)

Bachelors Degree in the Second Class Lower Division with a completed Masters Degree

HND Upper Credit with a completed Masters Degree.

Applicants must have graduated from an accredited

university/polytechnic/monotechnic not earlier than 2019.

They must have completed NYSC.

Age

Applicants must not be more than 28 years of age as of 31st December 2024.

Communications skills

Possess good communications, computer and interpersonal skills. Applicants have until August 20, 2024. Are you an interested candidate? Click here to apply.