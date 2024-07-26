APPLY: NNPC Recruitment 2024

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is currently recruiting.
In a statement on its portal, the oil giant announced that it is seeking to employ Graduate Trainees and supervisors.
Below are some of the available positions and requirements:
Supervisory Cadre and must fulfill the following requirement:
1- Provide professional and leadership expertise
2- Must achieve NNPC’s business objectives
3- Develop and implement strategies for operational excellence.
4- Ensure cost-effectiveness and compliance with statutory regulations in the delivery of the Corporation’s business.
5- Drive team performance and development.
Qualifications
Disciplines from any of the under listed skill pools:
1- Bachelor’s Degree in the First Class/Second Class Upper Division
2- HND (Distinction)
3- Bachelor’s Degree in the Second-Class Lower Division with a completed Master’s Degree
4- HND (Minimum of Upper Credit) with a completed Master’s Degree.
Courses
Geosciences
Petroleum Engineering
Well Engineering
General Engineering
Operations Engineering
Commercial
Finance, Accounts, Audit, Taxation& Insurance
Information Technology
Legal
Graduate Trainee
NNPC Limited’s Graduate Trainees are expected to:
1- Support the implementation of organizational processes.
2- Deliver cost-effective business outcomes.
3- Support line managers/supervisors to develop and implement strategic work plans across diverse functions.
4- Support delivery of project team assignments.
Qualifications
Applicants must have any of the following minimum qualifications in the under listed disciplines:
Bachelors Degree in the First Class/Second Class Upper Division
HND (Distinction)
Bachelors Degree in the Second Class Lower Division with a completed Masters Degree
HND Upper Credit with a completed Masters Degree.
Applicants must have graduated from an accredited
university/polytechnic/monotechnic not earlier than 2019.
They must have completed NYSC.
Age
Applicants must not be more than 28 years of age as of 31st December 2024.
Communications skills
Possess good communications, computer and interpersonal skills. Applicants have until August 20, 2024. Are you an interested candidate? Click here to apply.