Applicant thanks court for discharging theft case

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Bassa, Abuja, on Tuesday, discharged a 22-year-old applicant, Hillary Yohanna, of the charge of breaking into the home of one James Uromi.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulrazaq Eneye, discharged Yohanna after he had spent three weeks at the Kuje Correctional Center.

Eneye warned Yohanna against stealing and instructed one of the correctional officers to hand him over to his mother with specific directives.

Yohanna expressed gratitude to the court and promised never to commit such an offence again.

At his arraignment, the prosecuting counsel, Mr A. Aliyu, informed the court that on January 15, the defendant trespassed into Uromi’s house in Bassa village by entering through the ceiling with the intent to steal.

He told the court that the defendant was apprehended while armed with a pair of scissors and was found in possession of the complainant’s stolen N20,000. (NAN)