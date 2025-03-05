Applicant thanks court for discharging theft case

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Bassa, Abuja, on Tuesday, discharged a 22-year-old applicant, Hillary Yohanna, of the charge of breaking into the home of one James Uromi.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulrazaq Eneye, discharged Yohanna after he had spent three weeks at the Kuje Correctional Center.
Eneye warned Yohanna against stealing and instructed one of the correctional officers to hand him over to his mother with specific directives.
Yohanna expressed gratitude to the court and promised never to commit such an offence again.
At his arraignment, the prosecuting counsel, Mr A. Aliyu, informed the court that on January 15, the defendant trespassed into Uromi’s house in Bassa village by entering through the ceiling with the intent to steal.
He told the court that the defendant was apprehended while armed with a pair of scissors and was found in possession of the complainant’s stolen N20,000. (NAN)
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.