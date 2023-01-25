Appeal court validates Gaya’s victory in Kano

The Kano division of the Court of Appeal, yesterday, affirmed the verdict of a Federal High Court which validated the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary…

The Kano division of the Court of Appeal, yesterday, affirmed the verdict of a Federal High Court which validated the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election that produced Abdullahi Mahmoud Gaya as the party’s candidate for Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu federal constituency in Kano.

The appellate court struck out the appeal filed by Bashir Ahmad, who is the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communication, questioning the judgement of Justice Abdullahi of the Federal High Court in Kano.

Recall that Bashir Ahmad filed a suit challenging the victory of Mahmud Abdullahi Gaya as the APC flagbearer, who is a current House of Representatives member seeking reelection.