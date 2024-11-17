Appeal Court Sacks MC Oluomo As NURTW President

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, as President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

A 3-member panel of justices led by Hamma Barka affirmed the March 11, 2024, judgment of the National Industrial Court, which affirmed Tajudeen Baruwa as the union’s president.

Najeem Yasin, Tajudeen Agbede, and some other persons who claimed to be the union’s leaders had filed an appeal to challenge the industrial court’s decision to recognise Baruwa as president.

However, in the judgment delivered on November 8, the appellate court dismissed the appeal and awarded N100,000 against the appellants.

“This appeal is devoid of merit, and the same is hereby dismissed,” the judge ruled.

“I affirm the judgment of the trial court delivered on the 11th day of March 2024 in respect of Suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023.

“I award the cost of N100,000 against the appellant and in favour of the respondents.”

The judgment means that the election of MC Oluomo as president of the union has been nullified.

Akinsanya was the sole candidate in the election, which took place at the union’s zonal secretariat along the Osogbo/Ikirun road in Osun state on November 9.

He was sworn in on November 11 while Agbede and Akeem Adeosun were respectively sworn in as Vice-President, South-West and trustee.