Appeal Court affirms hotelier’s death sentence over murder of OAU student

The Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State has upheld the death sentence handed down to Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, a hotelier prosecuted in connection with the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a former Master’s student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The appellate court on Thursday affirmed the decision of the Osun State High Court which earlier convicted Adedoyin and sentenced him to death.

Adegoke had lodged at Adedoyin’s Hilton Hotels and Resorts in Ile-Ife, upon his arrival from Abuja on November 5, 2021, preparatory for his examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro, in the state, on November 6 and 7, 2021.

SPONSOR AD

He later went missing and his body was found buried in a shallow grave following an investigation by the police.

“The judgment of the High Court of Osun State stands. Adedoyin’s appeal is dismissed in part. The Court of Appeal held that Adedoyin was properly convicted and sentenced to death,” the appellate court’s judgement read.

The court however set aside the order of forfeiture of Hilton Hotel.

“Order of education scholarship to children of Timothy Adegoke by Adedoyin and others quashed and set aside,” it added.