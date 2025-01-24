Appeal Court affirms hotelier’s death sentence over murder of OAU student

The Court of Appeal, Akure Division, on Thursday, upheld the death sentence passed on Dr Rahmon Adedoyin for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Adegoke was killed between Nov. 5, 2021, and Nov. 7, 2021, while lodged at the Hilton hotel in Ile-Ife, owned by Adedoyin.

Adedoyin and two of his hotel staff, Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem, were found guilty of the murder by the Osun High Court and sentenced to death by hanging in May 2023.

Adedoyin, however, appealed the decision of the trial court.

Justice Oyebisi Omoleye said the appellate court unanimously upheld the lower court’s decision on the charges of conspiracy to kill and unlawful killing by the three convicts.

Omoleye said that the court, however, set aside the judgment that the Estate of Adedoyin should be responsible for the payment of the school fees of the children of Adegoke.

Also, the court set aside the forfeiture order of the Hilton hotel and the Hilux pickup that was used to transport Adegoke’s corpse from the hotel to where it was buried to the Federal Government.

According to her, the court is limited to the statutory provisions as to the penalty provided by the law. (NAN)