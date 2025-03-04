APP Praises RSIEC over Commencement of Rivers LGA election process, says ‘We’ll win again’

The Action Peoples Party (APP), has commended Rivers State Independent Electoral Commissioner commencement of the state’s Local Government Election process.

The Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli had in a letter to leaders of all registered Political Parties, Traditional rulers, security agencies and other stakeholders invited them to a general stakeholders meeting on Wednesday, 5th March, 2025 at the RSIEC Headquarters, 239-243 Aba Road, Port Harcourt by 02.00pm prompt.

The highlight of the meeting, he said will be the unveiling of the time-table and guidelines for the 2025 Local Government Elections in the State, adding that all concerned should be seated at the RSIEC Auditorium at 2pm.

SPONSOR AD

Reacting APP in a statement by its National Chairman Barr. Uche Nnadi, commended the Commission over commencement of the state’s Local Government Election process, expressing optimism they will work hard and win again.

The statement reads, “We commend Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission over commencement of the state’s Local Government Election process. We reiterate our support to the decision of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“Our party which occupied 22 out of the 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers State sees Fubara’s decision as statemanly and demonstration of a leader committed to the rule of law. We are optimistic that we will win all the 23 local government councils chairmanship in the state whenever the next election is conducted and urged its members, supporters and Rivers people to keep faith with the APP and Fubara’s administration.”