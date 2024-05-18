Apologise for your conduct or face legal action, Tinubu’s aide tells Rano Air

Senior special assistant to the President on special needs and equal opportunities, Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa, has asked RANO AIR Limited to apologise to the disability community or face legal action for its “discriminatory” conduct.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, Isa said on May 14, 2024, at the Maiduguri International Airport, Mr. Gabai, a Person with Disability (PWD) and Chairman of the Yobe State chapter of Joint National Association for Persons with Disability, was denied access to board the Rano aircraft despite booking and paying for his ticket.

He said the development caused him significant harm and prevented him from attending a crucial disability stakeholders’ conference he was billed to attend.

“All efforts to explain to the flight attendants his predicaments and the purpose of the trip proved abortive as they could not even listen to him while the flight departed without regard to the contract between him and the company.