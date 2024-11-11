APLAR: Nigerian wins international award in Rheumatology

Renowned Rheumatologist, Professor Olufemi Adelowo, has become the first African to receive the esteemed Asia Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology (APLAR)’s Master of Rheumatology Award.

Adelowo received the APLAR’s Master of Rheumatology Award during the 2024 APLAR Congress held in Singapore.

This recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to the field of Rheumatology, including his pioneering work in establishing rheumatology units at various teaching hospitals in Nigeria.

President of APLAR, Dr Syed Atiqul Haq, while commending him for his various contributions to Rheumatology, congratulated him on the groundbreaking achievement.

“The APLAR’s Master of Rheumatology Award is a well-deserved recognition of Professor Adelowo’s tireless efforts to advance the field of Rheumatology. His legacy continues to inspire future generations of healthcare professionals.”

Adelowo has also recently received the Master of the American College of Rheumatology, MACR; Master of the Asian Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology, MAPLAR, awards.

With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Professor Adelowo has trained over 60 rheumatologists from across Nigeria and beyond. His expertise has been sought globally, with invitations to present papers and chair scientific meetings at international conferences.

His achievements are a testament to his dedication and passion for Rheumatology.

He has published extensively on various rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis.