APC’s Renewed Hope turning into hopelessness – ADC Chair

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralphs Nwosu, has lamented that the Renewed Hope promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is gradually turning into hopelessness.

Nwosu also accused the Federal Government of neglecting the Nigerian youth population, adding that the neglect was responsible for the present predicament the country is facing.

The ADC Chair gave the verdict at the inauguration of the ADC Continental Youth Council; (ADC CYC,) at its headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Speaking just before inaugurating the council, the party leader said over 70 percent of the country’s population are young persons, “But unfortunately, the APC government has no regard for these people.

“The best thing that happened in this country came from our youths. Our youths abroad project Nigeria in a positive way. But in Nigeria, a government that wants to make the people great, a government that promised Renewed Hope, is not seeing the hope in our young men and women.

“This is very sad. For us in ADC, we believe that these young people need empowerment; these young people need to be allowed to use their creativity to turnaround Nigeria and the continent.”

He disclosed that what happened at the Olympics “where some athletes were not provided with the needed equipment to participate, is very disgraceful,” adding that “Meanwhile, we have budget to build N21 billion mansion for the Vice President; we have money to buy cars, N180 million for one SUV, we have money to buy new presidential jet.

“ADC is saying, enough is enough. Our youths need empowerment and freedom. Recently, our youths wanted to protest against bad leadership, government spent so much money trying to stop them. Allow them the freedom. The Renewed Hope Agenda, is becoming hopelessness.

“We are running a government that is talking of Renewed Hope Agenda. Where are the goal posts? What is the goal post for your economic team, Aviation Minister, Tourism? Everything has collapsed.”