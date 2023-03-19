APC’s Radda wins Katsina gov’ship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, as the winner…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, as the winner of the Saturday election.

Declaring the results, the Katsina State governorship election collation oficer, Prof Muazu Abubakar Gusau, said the APC candidate polled 859,892 votes while Senator Yakubu Lado of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 486,620 votes.

“I, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau, the hereby certify that I am the returning officer of the Katsina governorship election in Katsina held on the 18th day of March 2023.

“That Umaru Dikko Radda of the All Progressives Congress, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said.

Parties trailing far behind were NNPP, 8,263; PRP, 4,226; SDP, 1,049 and LP 560 among others.

Gusau said the total number of registered voters in the state was 3,516,719 while accrdited voters were 1,399,291.

He added that the total valid votes received were 1,365, 848; rejected votes 20,579 while total votes cast was 1,386,427.

He said results were cancelled in 88 polling units due to over voting, violence, among others.

In the collation of results from the 34 local government areas of the state, Radda has won in 33 leaving his major opponent, Senator Yakubu Lado of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with only one.

Lado won in his local government of Kankara with 27984 votes to beat his opponent Radda who polled 21,652.

Daily Trust reports that the Saturday 18 elections were generally peaceful except for some issues of violence and overvoting here and there causing the cancellation of results.

The Katsina governorship election result was different from the February 25 presidential election where the ruling APC was defeated by the opposition PDP.