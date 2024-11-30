APC’ll take over Rivers in 2027, says new chair

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday elected Chief Tony Okocha as the party chairman.

Chief Okocha was elected alongside others to spearhead the affairs of the party in the next four years.

The delegate congress which was conducted through voice vote was presided Dr Adoye Omale who represented the party’s national secretariat.

SPONSOR AD

The party’s National Vice Chairman, South South, Chief Victor Giadom, commended the party delegates for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the state delegate congress.

He stated that the peaceful conduct of the state delegates congress demonstrated the fact that APC in Rivers state “is a one united and indivisible party.”

He called on the members of the party to support the new executive of the party to move the party forward.

In his acceptance speech, Okocha said that his election had gone a long way to prove all critics wrong that APC is not united and cannot conduct a peaceful election.

Okocha said that with the mandate given to him and other elected executive members the party is set to take Rivers State government in 2027.

He said with the achievement of President Bola Almed Tinubu in less than two years, especially with the resumption of production of petroleum products at the Port Harcourt refinery, the party would do more to pave the way to win all the elections in Rivers State.

He said, “I am an emotional person if you know me very well. Our joy is that our members came of their own volition. Nobody cajoled anybody to come. Nobody bamboozled anybody to come here. They came to show their love for the All Progressives Congress. I like to reassure you I’m sure you are seeing the indices and the variables already.

“Those who said APC cannot conduct elections lied. APC will conduct and win elections and be in charge of government in Rivers State. Our business, with you supporting us, is to ensure that we route out a rudderless government in Rivers State.

“By the year 2027, God keeping us alive, we will have election in Rivers State and our target with you is to help us so that APC takes the reign of governance in Rivers State.”

Other elected positions during the state delegates congress are Deputy Chairman of the party, the State Secretary, the Publicity Secretary, the State Auditor, State Women Leader, Youth Leader, Legal Advisor and zonal leaders of the party in the four senatorial districts of the State.

The state delegate congress was supervised by the state resident electoral commissioner, Dr Joseph Alalibo.