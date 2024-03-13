APC woos Gov Mutfwang, asks him to dump PDP

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has been advised to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) so that…

The call was made on Wednesday by the North Central APC Forum in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during the forum’s first quarter of the year meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the APC Forum Chairman, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said they were meeting to review the state of the party in the region as well as the region’s economic and security situation, adding that the position of the Plateau State Governor was vital in the overall development of the region.

Zazzaga, who was also a member of the Presidential Campaign Council in the last election, commended Governor Mutfwang for carrying the citizenry along in his developmental efforts, noting that his approach to boost peace and security of the state as well as his calm personality was impressive.

However, he said for the governor to attain a robust and exhaustive achievement of his agenda, policies and the development of Plateau State, he should defect to the APC.

He said the governor’s defection would not amount to relegating his former party to the background, but would rather strengthen him more to develop Plateau.

According to the Chairman, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is a good example of someone who seeks development for his people and the nation at large using any vital and handy platform or party to advance his cause.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang has so far shown that he is a progressive governor through his works, words and deeds since assuming office. But for him to advance more, he should consider joining the APC.

“This is because joining the APC will put him on the same page with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu who has the interest of Plateau in his heart and has been doing his best to advance it.

“Besides, Governor Mutfwang will be on the same page with his other counterparts in the North Central who are of the APC, and together they will have a common ground and work for the interest and development of the region in general and their specific states in particular.

“Also, most of the legislators from the state are in APC, and they can work hand-in-hand to move the state forward, because the relationship between the executive and the legislature cannot be overemphasized in the pursuance of progress and development.

“So, if governor Mutfwang joins the APC his value will be better appreciated and his good intentions and works would yield result more rapidly,” he said.

Zazzaga further stressed that after the Supreme Court judgement which upheld the election of Governor Mutfwang, his (Mutfwang’s) spirit of sportsmanship and magnanimity in victory was remarkable, but that he can do more by drawing his other contenders closer so that they can all work together to move Plateau State forward.

He said Plateau State has several developmental challenges and security situations that require the collective efforts of all the stakeholders irrespective of political parties or ethno-religious differences, urging Mutfwang to put framework in place to achieve this.

According to him, Mutfwang should relate with his contenders at last year’s governorship polls, especially Nentawe Yilwatda of the APC and Dr Patrick Dakum of the Labour Party.

He urged the governor to continue seeking the wise counsel of people like former governor and senator Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang, Jeremiah Useni, Simon Lalong, among others, because their guidance and advice is also vital for the growth of the state.

Zazzaga also called on all his party (the APC) leaders, members and supporters to join hands with the governor as he initiates, plans and executes policies that will uplift the state and bring the dividends of democracy to the people.