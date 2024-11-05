APC women leader assures on mentoring women for self-reliance

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Mary Idele Alile, has said she will continue to mentor women of the party and amplify their voices so they can be self-reliant economically.

This, she stated, would involve a commitment to mentorship programmes, policies that support work-life balance, and to initiatives that amplify women’s voices.

At the national summit and dialogue convened by the women leader held in Abuja at the weekend, she expressed optimism that women can build a future where they occupy half of the seats at the table, where their perspectives are valued and where their contributions are recognised.

Alile added that her office has put together a roadmap document that will guide them.

“The future belongs to empowered women. Women who lead, innovate and inspire. Women who break barriers and shatter glass ceilings.

“We must promote girls’ education and skills development, encourage women’s participation in politics and leadership, foster mentorship and networking opportunities, advocate for policy reforms and inclusive governance, increased women’s representation in party structures, enhanced participation in decision-making processes, and established APC Women Leadership Development Programmes,” she said.

She thanked the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her “giant strides through her pet project called, Renewed Hope initiative, that cares for the aged, health programmes, empowerment of different categories and facets of women in the country, etc.”

On her part, Senator Tinubu, said during this phase of nation-building, as women leaders, they should remember to make an impact in various spheres of influence.

“Let us avoid creating imaginary limitations and focus on our potential by persevering, supporting one another, and working diligently. We can shape the future, let us do it right, one woman at a time,” she said.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, commended President Tinubu for consistently demonstrating a commitment to gender equity.

The event had in attendance the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, first lady of the Gambia, National Chairman of the APC, National Assembly members, state first ladies, deputy governors, women leaders of the APC from across Nigeria, and members of the diplomatic community.